Who’s your hero? I realize it’s very hard to narrow it down to one person because there are a lot of people who can make a big impact on your life.

And maybe your hero isn’t the person who is most impressive or whom you want to be like. Instead, it might be the person who later, you realize, you picked up the most practical things from. You know, the person who showed you how to do this or that. They might be the ones who had the greatest impact.

My grandmother once told me that you should put salt on your food in the process of cooking rather than afterward if you want it to be most effective. So now, every time I cook something and add salt to it, I think of her.

These days it seems that every sports commentator feels compelled to predict the winner of every sporting event in advance. And they might be, at best, 50% accurate. I think that if you were to predict who might become heroes in life, it might be a lot more difficult.

I went to a funeral on Monday in Berthold. The funeral was for Dennis Lee Hanna, who died suddenly and shockingly days before.

Dennis was a rancher, farmer, very good rodeo cowboy, rodeo pickup man, father, grandfather, churchgoer and all-around good guy. I met him through a friend of mine, his son Ryan, who too is a fantastic pickup man in rodeo.

The funeral was held in the high school gymnasium in Berthold, and even though we got there 45 minutes early, the gym was already half full and there were people still coming in when the funeral started, who ended up having to lean against a wall.

Most likely you didn’t know Dennis. He sure wasn’t the type who went around trying to get attention or to impress people. And yet his funeral packed that auditorium, and you can bet there were others who would have liked to have been there.

Compare that to the life of Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, who was known by a large percentage of the world’s population. And yet, there were so few people at his funeral that some newspaper reporters had to help carry his coffin.

Fame by itself doesn’t buy you respect, honor or meaning, does it?

In my little hometown, a stone’s throw from the Montana and Canada borders in northwestern North Dakota, there was a farm and ranch hand who was a bachelor for most of his life, never really owned anything, drank a little too much, and often looked unkempt.

And yet, he worked hard, didn’t lie, respected people, was quick to help, did odd jobs, didn’t gossip, and taught young people he worked with how to do their job.

Some people might have labeled him a bit of a town drunk. And yet, when he died suddenly of a heart attack, the church was packed. Everybody liked him, mostly because he was kind.

I guess, when it comes down to it, it’s not all about what you do. It’s more about whether your heart is in the right place. And people can tell when your heart is in the right place.