Do you know the definition of the word audacity? You may think you do and yet, you might still be off the mark. And that’s because that word possesses two starkly contrasting definitions separated only by a very fine line. You see, according to Mr. Dictionary, audacity can be a good thing or a not-so-good thing.

For me, I tend to go with definition “B,” which means to utilize rude or disrespectful behavior or impudence. And what is impudence? According to Mr. Dictionary, it’s the act of being impudent, to which Mr. Dictionary also adds the word impertinence.

Which is one of those definitions where Mr. Dictionary acts very much like a politician who is asked a question that they never really answer. Thus, it then becomes necessary to go a step farther to look up the word impertinence. Which, according to Mr. Dictionary, means a lack of respect and/or rudeness.

Meanwhile, definition “A” means to have a willingness to take bold steps. Almost as if having audacity is a courageous or respectful thing. Which begs the question, how can you be both rude and respectful at the same time? I don’t think you can. You are either the good guy or the bad guy, but you can’t be both.

And I bring this up because the word audacity is banging around in my brain like a fly that somehow snuck into the house. One of those situations where the only resolution is to grab a swatter and dramatically shorten the fly’s average life span, which is 28 days.

Years ago, I worked for a magazine publishing company that was headquartered in southern California. And the owner was a distinguished businessman who once said to me that it is impossible to run a business without having legal counsel on the payroll. And that’s because, no matter what, there are always flies trying to get into your house and you need that “swatter” to resolve those inevitable inconveniences.

Which is too bad isn’t it? Because today, in so many cases, in a lawsuit-happy society, the judicial system has become little more than a pawn and an expensive waste of time. From divorce rates to family squabbles to business litigation, we spend a lot of time spinning our wheels.

In fact, according to statistics provided by safeatlast.co/blog/lawsuit-statistics, the United States holds the top spot for the largest number of lawsuits in the world, with an average of 40 million lawsuits filed in the U.S. each year. And U.S. companies spend $22.8 billion on commercial litigation.

Meanwhile, over 20 years ago the Presser Law Firm, P.A. in Boca Raton, Florida, had this to say: “Litigation has reached epidemic proportions. Statistically, each American will be sued five times over their lifetime. Why is America so lawsuit crazy? Our perception is that we have too many lawyers, too many laws, and too few judges with the courage or common sense to summarily throw out the blatantly frivolous lawsuits.

In other words, America’s lawsuit audacity has reached a pandemic rate.

But maybe American poet Robert Frost summed it up best when he said this: “A successful lawsuit is one worn by a policeman.”