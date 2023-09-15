How much do you know about porcupines? I knew very little, until tonight. And now I know quite a bit more.

That’s basically because, after a delicious Mexican dinner in town I returned to the Lone Tree Ranch and, while filling the cat patrol bowl near the back door with tasty morsels in the dark, I suddenly discovered that I was face to face with one of those quill-covered rodents.

Which, if you know anything about porcupines, is much better than being butt to face, which is basically a porcupine’s offensive battle position.

Then again, I should have sensed that something was up because the cats were not in their usual lounging mode by the bowl, but instead were hovering some distance away with unusually wide-eyed looks on their face.

Which, after the fact, made me wonder why they hadn’t communicated some sort of SOS signal to me, as I performed a record-setting about-face, initially thinking that I’d encountered a skunk, another mammal that utilizes one of those butt-first battle positions. Then I quickly deduced, more accurately, the correct identity of the stalker at hand.

Meanwhile the resident big black lab watchdog was nowhere to be found. It was probably over visiting the neighbor’s foxy hound, I deduced and therefore, thankfully, it would not be spending the night in the ranch house quill removal room.

In the end, you could say that the situation ended happily enough with all ranch residents coming through it in fine shape.

And yet I, despite having been raised in very rural, middle of nowhere, seen-it-all America, wondered why my knowledge of Porky Pine had been so limited. After all, I’d paid my rock-picking, square bale hauling ranch-life dues long ago and had even once been chased, while back-peddling, down a prairie trail by a very perturbed badger.

Yet, in life, when you think you’ve seen it all, it is precisely then that a new rodent experience will most assuredly show you otherwise.

Which sent me straight to the computer for some Porky Pine data collecting and what I came up with is information from (get this) treehugger.com.

I learned that contrary to a longstanding myth, porcupines cannot eject their quills like missiles. Instead, these modified hairs are loosely connected, letting them detach easily upon contact so the porcupine can escape while its attacker deals with the consequences.

And yet, a porcupine’s up to 30,000 quills are not just passive weapons. Aside from wearing them like armor, a porcupine may charge at you if it feels threatened, even swinging its quill-covered tail. The end of each quill has a barb like a fishhook, making it as difficult to remove from its position as it is for a lifetime politician.

Also, porcupine quills are coated with potent natural antibiotics, which have been shown to strongly inhibit the growth of several gram-positive bacterial strains. And that might seem odd, as if porcupines are protecting their predators from getting an infection. But their quills are most likely medicated for their own safety since porcupines can accidentally stab themselves in a variety of situations.

All of which reminds me of a quote by comedian Fred Allen, who once said that things are often so tough in Chicago that, at Easter time, for bunnies the kids use porcupines.