Have you ever been hit by a city bus while strolling through a crosswalk? If so, then you have some idea what it’s like to be a bullfighter in a rodeo arena.

You see it’s the bullfighter’s job to get between the bull and the bull rider once the rider dismounts or is bucked off. And that is because bucking bulls tend to go hunting like hungry coyotes once bull riders are left wallowing in arena dirt, post-ride.

For bulls it’s simply payback time for cowboys who have the audacity to presume they can ride a beast that sometimes outweighs them by 1,855 pounds and is blessed with countless muscles piled on top of more muscle.

After all, would you try to catch the Empire State Building if it were to fall over? If not, then why would you assume you could conquer a 2,000-pound bovine that leaps higher than Michael Jordan and darts about quicker than Bugs Bunny?

Meanwhile, in the heat of battle, a bullfighter must decide in milliseconds whether to offer himself as a sacrifice -- one life for another -- while hoping that when “the bus” hits him it’ll propel him away from the action rather than underneath. Because it’s beneath the bus where the real bad things happen.

And it happens to the best of them, including world champion bullfighter Cody Webster, who the night before we got to his ranch in Wayne, Oklahoma, to interview him, had been sent many feet skyward by a bull intent on meat-grinding a bull rider who was squirming to get away from stomping hooves.

In that instance it is the bullfighter’s job to get the bull's head up any way he can, which usually requires leaping onto the bull’s head. And that, of course, is equivalent to crawling into a cannon that has its fuse already lit.

Cody was propelled skywards to heights comparable to that of a basket on a basketball court where, had he a tail he might have been able to spin himself around, catlike, and land on his feet. Instead, he landed flat on his back, ultimately breaking a couple of ribs and putting a capper on “just another day at the office."

For Cody Webster, his occupation requires that courage be a daily necessity and adrenaline be a daily elixir.

Author Mark Twain once said that courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear and not an absence of fear. Painter Vincent Van Gogh asked what life would be like if we had no courage to attempt anything. And Pastor Billy Graham said that courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.

If that’s the case, then Cody and his companions are stiffening spines everywhere.

Meanwhile, as a friend, I worry about Cody’s ribs, his back, legs, arms and life. And that’s because I was a bronc rider in rodeo long enough to know that it demands a physical mega-toll be paid, and bullfighting is five times the normal cost.

Plus, I witnessed Cody after a performance in Cheyenne where it took him an inordinate amount of time to dump a bursting tank full of adrenaline, slow his heart rate down and return to some semblance of normal, where he could not only speak but think.

Proving that life isn’t easy for anyone and much less easy for bullfighters.