Do you know who Freddy Freeman is? If you’re not a baseball fan you probably assume that he is the lead singer of some classic rock band.

Instead, he is the first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team, and he is having an amazing season. That’s because he may finish the year with the highest batting average in major league baseball and hit more doubles this season than anyone has since 1931.

Meanwhile his teammate, Mookie Betts, is also having an amazing season and the two of them may just lead the Dodgers to the promised land and a World Series title. Together they are the epitome of baseball excellence.

And most will think that is just great for the Dodgers. But the fact is, whether you are a baseball fan or not, it is great for everyone. And why is that? Because anytime anyone anywhere stretches the envelope, we all benefit.

Now, I grew up in northwestern North Dakota, a stone’s throw from the Montana and Canadian borders. Most will call it the middle of nowhere. I call it the heart of America.

Urbanites tend to snub their noses at places like that. I know that because I’ve lived in the Los Angeles basin, the Denver metro area, had a business apartment in New York City and I’ve been in every major American city.

I’ve seen more people in my lifetime thus far than my four grandparents did in their entire lifetimes combined. And I am a witness to the fact that big doesn’t mean better.

And yet, when I was growing up, the common unannounced feeling was, big city people are better than us. They know more because the competition is greater, and they are exposed to more facets of life.

The reality is that you can take that theory and dump it in the nearest garbage can because nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, living in a rural environment is an enormous advantage because you have so many more opportunities to participate in so many more activities that kids going to enormous urban schools have no chance to experience.

And yet, growing up in rural America when I did, we tended to set our sights much too low. Then along came a Williston High School basketball player by the name of Phil Jackson, who not only played professional basketball in New York City but went on to be the best coach in National Basketball Association history.

Jackson holds the NBA record for the most NBA championships as a coach at nine and is the fastest coach in NBA history to reach 900 wins.

He revealed that anything was possible for any northwest North Dakota kid who would follow from that point forward. And not only did he accomplish what he did, but he did it with confidence. Intimidation, for him, was not a factor. Nor should it be for anyone.

And yet, his accomplishments not only benefit North Dakota kids, they benefit anyone who is willing to investigate how he did what he did, whether you are a professional athlete or a farmer or rancher. There’s something to learn from his story.

So, work hard and be a path lighter and a benefit for all.