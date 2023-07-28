According to the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russia has lost 4,174 tanks and 243,220 troops since the beginning of the war with Ukraine. In fact, they’ve lost 55 tanks and 4,120 men in just the last week alone.

So obviously, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has never learned the finer points of mathematics, since his counting of fingers and toes has only added up to a whopping 54 tanks lost, total. At least that’s what he tells his fans. But Vlad, you’re only off by 4,120 tanks. Close enough for horseshoes and hand grenades, as they say.

And yet there’s probably no one on the planet with an ounce of brain matter who doesn’t know that ole Vlad knows the truth more than anyone south of the North Pole. After all, he was once a bigwig with the KGB, Russia’s No. 1 spy force, so he’s been on top of things for a long time and probably began lying as soon as he shed diapers.

Then again, he’s in good company with most of today’s world leaders, isn’t he? None of them are letting the truth get in the way of a good story. Nor are they letting the truth get in the way of a bad story. In fact, the truth has now officially been added to the endangered species list, with no plans for recovery or restoration.

Some say the truth has officially been rendered extinct by something called corruption, which, according to Mr. Dictionary, is dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power, typically involving bribery.

It’s the latest hot trend, right up there with gas prices, inflation, soon-to-be-bank failure, and no charge for higher education; better known as the government's way of pumping more cash into money-eating institutions of commonsense eradication. Which will also be the straw that breaks the banking system’s back, by the way.

Reminds me of a few years back, in 2005 to be exact, when former United Nations General Assembly President John W. Ashe and five others were charged in a big-time bribery scheme. Seems their wallets were getting padded nicely by bribes, in a multiyear agreement, where they gave full support to Chinese business interests for cash. That’s according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York.

Shocking, wasn’t it?! Of course, today it wouldn’t even make a newspaper headline. That’s how much we’ve evolved in the last 18 years.

Remember how popular the movie “The Godfather” was when it first came out back in the '70s? Its success led to two more Godfather movies and a plethora of other mafia books and flicks like “The Sting,” back when organized crime syndicates, instead of elected officials and heads of agencies, were the kings of corruption and John Gotti was a Gotham City hero.

Meanwhile, you may have never put two and two together, but did you know that corruption and icebergs have a lot in common? That’s right, because what you see above the water line is nothing more than the tip of the iceberg.

And no matter how hard the iceberg tries, it just can’t melt itself quick enough to not leave behind condemning evidence that Mr. Corruption then insists we ignore, because that’s the latest trend.