City-county committee idea fails; Bismarck commission approves but Burleigh commission rejects

The Burleigh County Commission has rejected the formation of a city-county committee to bridge communication where the two governments have struggled in the past, seeing it as unnecessary duplication.

The Bismarck City Commission approved the creation of the committee last week.

“We know that we have some areas we need to work on and this is an attempt to start to bridge that gap,” Mayor Mike Schmitz said at the Jan. 10 meeting.

The city and county commissions at times have overlapping interests, roles and expenses. For example, the two entities clashed last year on funding for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and for a new public health building under construction. And Bismarck's Renaissance Zone community revitalization area expired last year when the County Commission denied support to reauthorize the program. The strained relationship between the city and the county was a topic during last year's County Commission election.

The special joint commission would have been composed of Schmitz, City Administrator Keith Hunke, County Commission Chair Becky Matthews and County Auditor Leo Vetter. City and county department directors would have been called upon to provide information and insight into policies, practices and projects impacting both political subdivisions. Portfolio-holding commissioners would also have been invited to participate in discussions associated with their assigned departments and committees.

All meetings would have been open to the public.

County commissioners rejected the idea Wednesday without taking a formal vote.

“The concept is good but we already have this in place,” County Commissioner Brian Bitner said.

County Commissioner Wayne Munson’s portfolio includes government coordination and community involvement: intergovernmental committee. The portfolio is meant to facilitate communication between the city and the county.

“Do we call the intergovernmental committee a failure?” Bitner said. “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result."