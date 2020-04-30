Catholic churches in Bismarck-Mandan to resume Mass next week; other churches hold off

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Catholic churches in Bismarck-Mandan will resume public Masses next week, but most other area denominations will continue to refrain from holding worship gatherings.

The Diocese of Bismarck on Wednesday announced that area Catholic parishes will resume celebrating Mass on May 6. Weekend Masses will begin starting May 9, "according to a schedule determined by each parish pastor," the Diocese said in a statement.

“In recent days, our governor has modified some of the restrictions placed upon us, and listening carefully to him and in consultation with Bishop Folda of the Diocese of Fargo, I have decided to modify some of the directives previously in place,” Bishop David Kagan said. “In the interest of the safety of the Catholic faithful, I am not lifting all restrictions, but modifying some for the present. What I ask is your continued patience and cooperation for your own welfare and that of others.”

Gov. Doug Burgum did not place restrictions on churches, many of which have been conducting services online on their own, but the state did order many types of "high contact" businesses such as bars and hair salons to limit services or shut down for several weeks. The state is lifting the order on Friday, with new operating standards in place for those businesses.