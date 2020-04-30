Catholic churches in Bismarck-Mandan to resume Mass next week; other churches hold off

Catholic churches in Bismarck-Mandan will resume public Masses next week, but most other area denominations will continue to refrain from holding worship gatherings.
The Diocese of Bismarck on Wednesday announced that area Catholic parishes will resume celebrating Mass on May 6. Weekend Masses will begin starting May 9, "according to a schedule determined by each parish pastor," the Diocese said in a statement.
“In recent days, our governor has modified some of the restrictions placed upon us, and listening carefully to him and in consultation with Bishop Folda of the Diocese of Fargo, I have decided to modify some of the directives previously in place,” Bishop David Kagan said. “In the interest of the safety of the Catholic faithful, I am not lifting all restrictions, but modifying some for the present. What I ask is your continued patience and cooperation for your own welfare and that of others.”
Gov. Doug Burgum did not place restrictions on churches, many of which have been conducting services online on their own, but the state did order many types of "high contact" businesses such as bars and hair salons to limit services or shut down for several weeks. The state is lifting the order on Friday, with new operating standards in place for those businesses.
The Diocese of Bismarck also ordered area Catholic churches to follow new rules. There will be restrictions on how closely people can sit together in pews, Communion will be limited to clergy or acolytes distributing sacramental bread, and private confessions will be restricted to behind a screen.
The diocese also is allowing family members to attend Catholic weddings, funerals and baptisms, but they will be required to maintain social distancing.
Other denominations
Meanwhile, most Bismarck-area Lutheran churches will continue to cancel gatherings. At least one, First Lutheran Church in Bismarck, is discussing in its council meeting on Friday "what reopening looks like," Parish Coordinator Robyn Wagner said.
Lord of Life Lutheran Church plans to continue its online services through May "to keep everybody safe and healthy, especially because a large portion of our congregation are elderly," Office Manager Jessica Axtman said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bismarck has no "plans to congregate" beyond home worship services until directed otherwise by Mormon leaders in Salt Lake City, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Southam.
The Muslim Community Center also doesn't yet have plans to reopen. The United Church of Christ is planning to resume gatherings but "doesn't have a date set yet," said Rev. Gretchen Deeg.
McCabe United Methodist does -- June 7, "partly to just give us plenty of time to plan, and also, honestly, give us time to see what's going to happen once things start opening again," Pastor Jenny Hallenbeck Orr said.
The church plans to implement new rules when it resumes gatherings, but the details haven't been worked out yet, she said.
"Probably people will only be able to sit every other pew, and only a certain number of groups within each pew, and we will have to decide if even every other pew is far enough apart," she said. "So we will be watching carefully for the kinds of guidelines that will be coming out."
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
