Burleigh County commissioners postpone River Road landslide study

Burleigh County commissioners are delaying until at least 2022 a project to study a portion of a road that was shut down by landslides twice in four months.

A landslide in December shut down River Road in the north Bismarck area, blocking both lanes between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. Commissioners in March approved having an engineering consulting firm study the road and propose a solution to avoid a repeat.

Two days after the decision, a second landslide caused a closure on River Road in the Bismarck area. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged in either incident.

Staff recently suggested county commissioners consider construction project cuts after being informed by the North Dakota Association of Counties that state aid to counties could drop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"They didn't give us a feeling on anticipated reductions, but after having discussions with several different people, we decided to anticipate a 20% reduction in our basically gas tax revenues," County Engineer Marcus Hall said during Monday's commission meeting.