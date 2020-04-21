Burleigh County commissioners postpone River Road landslide study

Burleigh County commissioners are delaying until at least 2022 a project to study a portion of a road that was shut down by landslides twice in four months.
A landslide in December shut down River Road in the north Bismarck area, blocking both lanes between the 3800 block to the north and the 4000 block to the south for eight days. Commissioners in March approved having an engineering consulting firm study the road and propose a solution to avoid a repeat.
Two days after the decision, a second landslide caused a closure on River Road in the Bismarck area. No one was hurt and no vehicles were damaged in either incident.
Staff recently suggested county commissioners consider construction project cuts after being informed by the North Dakota Association of Counties that state aid to counties could drop due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
"They didn't give us a feeling on anticipated reductions, but after having discussions with several different people, we decided to anticipate a 20% reduction in our basically gas tax revenues," County Engineer Marcus Hall said during Monday's commission meeting.
That would mean a $1.4 million hit to the county Highway Department's operating budget, putting it $583,000 in the red by the end of the year, according to the staff proposal.
"We've kind of felt that we need to focus on some other things before we focus on that particular project," Hall said of the River Road study.
County staff identified four projects totaling $1.1 million for potential cuts -- River Road, resurfacing Apple Creek Road, reconstructing Fuller Avenue, and creating a contingency fund to cover unexpected expenses concerning North Washington Street.
Commissioner Kathleen Jones made a motion, which commissioners in attendance passed unanimously, to delay the Apple Creek project to at least next year and the River Road project at least two years, decreasing the $1.1 million in proposed cuts to $688,000. The decision eliminated both projects from the Highway Department's 2020 budget.
"I personally feel that our professional highway department knows what they can and cannot do," Jones said, adding that she agrees the Apple Creek project should be cut because "the last project in should be the last project out."
"I also agree that I don't think it's necessary at this time to do anything with River Road," she said.
Commissioner Mark Armstrong agreed with the cuts and asked how dropping oil prices is expected to affect Highway Department construction costs.
Hall responded that cheaper fuel prices "definitely does affect our budget."
"At some point here, we are going to be starting the gravel roads, and we burn up a lot of a diesel ... hauling gravel all over the county. So that will definitely help us out," Hall said.
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
