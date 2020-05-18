Burleigh County Commission accepts bid for detention center equipment shed

Burleigh County Commissioners voted 3-0 Monday to accept a bid from Bismarck contractor Bitco to build a 15,000-square-foot equipment shed at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
The decision involving a company owned by commissioner Brian Bitner came after the Burleigh and Morton Jail Committee rejected a $56,021 bid from the company in March.
At the time, Building Official-Director Mitch Flanagan said the bid failed to meet building code requirements and didn’t list a completion date. Some engineering and building permit costs were also not included in the bid.
The shed will serve as a structure in which Buildings and Grounds Manager Kevin Quinn can store equipment that's now kept in a parking lot. The equipment shed will be paid by sales tax funds.
The $57,250 bid that commissioners approved Monday includes building permit costs, Quinn said.
Bitner told the Tribune he owns Bitco. In Monday’s meeting, Bitner abstained from voting on the bid, citing a conflict of interest.
Bitco's bid was the lowest out of four companies. The jail committee received the bids after publishing a request for proposals. Previously, the jail committee had contacted four companies, including Bitco, and two submitted bids.
The jail committee decided to advertise to "make things a little more clear" on what requirements the county wanted to see in a bid, Quinn said.
During a jail committee meeting in October, Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer expressed concerns with Bitco's contract. The contract included wording that would have placed builder’s risk insurance costs on the counties during construction and would have forced the counties to pay for Bitco’s attorney fees if litigation arose, she said last year.
The county commissioner's relationship with Bitco came under scrutiny when the company was paid $19,510 for landscaping work at the detention center, but a state investigation in 2018 found no criminal wrongdoing.
In a past meeting, Bitner did not vote to approve payment for the project, but did not announce his affiliation to the company prior to abstaining.
Burleigh County Commissioners won’t vote on whether to accept a contract unless county jail officials “find a language dispute with the contract again,” Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben told the Tribune.
Commissioners Kathleen Jones, Jim Peluso and Mark Armstrong voted to accept the bid. Burleigh County Commissioner Jerry Woodcox was not present at Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners voted to set the completion date to be 180 days after the city issues Bitco a building permit.
Commissioners sought Lawyer’s advice about the conflict of interest before voting.
“Basically, as long as all of the parameters of the bid were followed, the bid was submitted by law, which it was, and was accepted by the board, then, no, there is not a problem with that,” Lawyer said. “Commissioner Bitner has exempted himself from voting on this which is appropriate given the conflict, and so no there shouldn’t be an issue.”
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.
