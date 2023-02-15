Bismarck Public Schools superintendent candidate Shawn Oban looks to be present in schools if chosen to be the next superintendent.

Oban seeks to make the district more effective by listening to the the team around him and visiting schools personally

“This district isn't about the superintendent, this district is about an entire team of people,” Oban said.

He would like career and technical education for middle schools to be exploratory based so students can discover what they like to do before moving to high school.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced his retirement last year and will serve his last day June 30. Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position.

Oban followed candidate Bradt Dick and Jeff Fastnacht in completing the all-day interview process that consists of interviews and a presentation to the School Board -- the remaining candidate will complete the same process Thursday.

Oban currently serves as Principal of Horizon Middle School, a position he has held since 2021. He also currently serves as chair for the governing board of directors for the North Dakota Council on the Arts. He previously served as Principal of Myhre Elementary School from 2009-21. He was a finalist for Bismarck superintendent in 2019. Oban served on the Bismarck City Commission from 2016-20. He did not seek a second term.

Tyler Hanson will be the final candidate interviewed on Thursday (Feb. 16) and the selection of the new superintendent is expected to be announced later the same day

Dick is the chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools. Fastnacht is assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools. Hanson is superintendent in Edgeley.

Community focus group interviews with the candidates begin at 9 a.m. in Board Room 1 of the Hughes Education Center, 806 N. Washington St. School board interviews with the candidates begin at 6 p.m. those days in the Multipurpose Room of the Career Academy, at 1221 College Drive. All sessions are open to the public.

Bismarck Public schools is the largest school district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.