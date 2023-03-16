A 69-year-old Bismarck woman was killed and a 46-year-old Bentley woman suffered serious injuries Thursday morning in a head-on collision about 6 miles south of Mandan.

The Bentley woman was driving a Ford Expedition north on Highway 6 and crossed into the southbound lane, colliding head on with the Honda CRV driven by the Bismarck woman, according to North Dakota Highway Patrol. The road was covered with snow and ice.

Both drivers were transported to Sanford Hospital, where the Bismarck woman was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation. Names will be released after family is notified.