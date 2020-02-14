Bismarck police to be in outdoors TV show; K-9 handlers apply for "America's Top Dog"

In 2018, "American Heroes Outdoors" featured Sinclair and other officers training a K-9. He is shown being chased by the dog in a bite suit, and training it to track an officer hiding in a Dumpster.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"Half of our mission is to introduce these heroes into the outdoors and to facilitate an atmosphere where they can just relax," Morse said. "On the TV side, it's really geared towards their stories, who they are as individuals, why they chose to serve, what motivates them to give back to the community and their country."

'America's Top Dog'

The Bismarck City Commission on Wednesday gave the sergeants approval to appear on "American Heroes Outdoors." It also granted permission for two K-9 handlers, Officer Joseph Benke and Sgt. Dan Salander, to apply to appear in "America's Top Dog." The officers will have to be cast by the program to appear on the show.

It is unclear when the officers plan to be interviewed for the show. Sinclair said they participated in a Skype interview last year and emailed videos to producers to be cast in the first season.

The officers competed in the show's first season in June 2019, flying to Los Angeles to compete, Sinclair said. The episode featuring the officers has not aired yet, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.