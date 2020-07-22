Bismarck parents favor sending students back to school, but with precautions

When asked about their plans for fall, 87% of parents said they plan to send their children to school to participate in face-to-face instruction, and 13% said they plan to participate in BPS’s provided distance learning.

A question about a hybrid learning model was presented to parents of elementary school students. Two plans were proposed: a half-day model in which students alternate between face-to-face instruction and distance learning in the morning and afternoon every day, or a model with students getting two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning each week.

The results were nearly split, with about 52% of parents preferring the half-day model. School officials will now work with staff to determine which model would be best, based on the health and safety of staff and students.

School staff members were asked if they would be comfortable returning to work, with only 6.2% of those who responded saying no. The rest responded yes, with 60% saying they want precautions.

The survey also asked staff if they would want to be considered for an online role. Of the 1,506 responses, 24% said no, 18% said yes and 37% said they would like to be considered if needed.