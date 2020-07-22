Bismarck parents favor sending students back to school, but with precautions

Most Bismarck parents who responded to a survey indicated they're comfortable sending their children back to school in the fall, though many would like to see precautions in place.
Most staff members who took part say they're untroubled with returning, though most also want safeguards implemented.
Bismarck Public Schools Superintendent Jason Hornbacher presented the reentry survey results and a tentative timeline of a plan to the school board Tuesday.
School districts are responsible for creating their own health and safety plan following guidelines released last week by Gov. Doug Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler. School boards will approve the local plans.
Tuesday’s meeting was to update the board and start considering the next steps, according to Hornbacher.
“No decisions have been made in regards to what this looks like,” he said. “We’re just gathering information at this point.”
The district collected survey responses from 1,613 staff members, 12,035 parents and 108 other community members.
Parents were asked if they would be comfortable sending their children back to school, with 47% responding yes, 42% saying yes with precautions in place, and 11% saying no.
When asked about their plans for fall, 87% of parents said they plan to send their children to school to participate in face-to-face instruction, and 13% said they plan to participate in BPS’s provided distance learning.
A question about a hybrid learning model was presented to parents of elementary school students. Two plans were proposed: a half-day model in which students alternate between face-to-face instruction and distance learning in the morning and afternoon every day, or a model with students getting two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning each week.
The results were nearly split, with about 52% of parents preferring the half-day model. School officials will now work with staff to determine which model would be best, based on the health and safety of staff and students.
School staff members were asked if they would be comfortable returning to work, with only 6.2% of those who responded saying no. The rest responded yes, with 60% saying they want precautions.
The survey also asked staff if they would want to be considered for an online role. Of the 1,506 responses, 24% said no, 18% said yes and 37% said they would like to be considered if needed.
“This is a snapshot of Bismarck,” Hornbacher said. “Nearly 40% of the staff said ‘If you need us, we’re there for you and we will do it.’”
Staff were asked to rate their capacity to successfully deliver online or blended instruction; 44% said they were confident in their abilities, 29% said they were somewhat confident and 9% said they would need support.
Staff, parents and other community members all were asked to rate different precautions schools could implement. Having hand sanitizer readily available, implementing and updating illness policies and limiting visitors on campus were the top three rated as a high priority in each group.
Suspending clubs and other extracurricular activities was mostly rated as either a low priority or not a priority by each group.
“Based on what I'm hearing is that our community, teachers and our parents like their sports,” Hornbacher said. “They like their activities and they want those to be continued.”
The North Dakota High School Activities Association is allowing fall sports but leaving the decision up to school districts.
Two instructional models were presented to the school board. Both would be guided by the risk level of COVID-19 in the community as defined within the ND Smart Restart Plan, according to the presentation.
One is the blended learning model which would utilize face-to-face instruction, distance learning, and a hybrid of the two depending on guidelines within the ND Smart Restart Plan.
The face-to-face instruction model would be implemented while in the green or blue lower risk levels.
The hybrid model would be used when in the yellow medium risk level. This model would reduce the number of students in buildings but ensure some face-to-face instruction and interaction. The hybrid model would be consistent among elementary schools, consistent among middle schools and consistent among high schools, but would vary among the divisions, according to the presentation.
The distance learning model would be used when in the red or orange higher risk levels. This model would provide education online. This model would be primarily off-campus but would still allow some students on campus.
“We’re thinking that even in red we should be able to bring some kids back very safely with educators,” Hornbacher said. “We want to vet this out knowing full well we have some students that we need to see regularly, even in a red environment.”
The blended model would be able to transfer between face-to-face and online instruction easily depending on community risk, Hornbacher said.
The other model being proposed is the distance learning model, which would provide online instruction for students who either do not want to, or cannot, return to campus.
Parents could transfer their child into the distance learning model prior to the beginning of the year. Students must remain in the model for nine weeks or until the end of a grading period. Students could transfer in and out of distance learning at the end of every grading period. Not all elective classes for high school students would be available through this model.
As of now, masks are recommended but not required in schools. That could change, Hornbacher said.
The school district will continue to collect data and feedback from staff and parents in coming weeks. Hornbacher presented a tentative timeline that listed the next steps BPS plans on taking.
A virtual session for staff that missed building meetings is scheduled for July 27. A virtual forum for parents is planned to take place at the end of the month.
BPS plans on creating a process for parents to register for the distance learning model. Registration would potentially open next Monday and close on August 2 at 5 p.m.
A restart plan is scheduled to go to the school board for consideration and approval on July 30.
"It's a daunting task, but we’re going to get it done," school board President Karl Lembke said.
Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!