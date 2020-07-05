Bismarck motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

Bismarck motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

{{featured_button_text}}

A 28-year-old Bismarck man died Saturday evening after his motorcycle crashed head on with a pickup, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said. 

The man was driving his motorcycle east on Burleigh Avenue in Bismarck when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed the center line into the westbound lane of traffic, authorities said.

A pickup driven by Danny Privatsky, 66, Bismarck, was westbound on Burleigh Avenue. Privatsky attempted to avoid the motorcycle but struck it in the westbound lane shortly before 7 p.m.  

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. His name will be released after family is notified. He was not wearing a helmet, the Highway Patrol said. 

Privratsky was not hurt.

This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tropical Storm Edouard could form in the Atlantic this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News