Bismarck motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

A 28-year-old Bismarck man died Saturday evening after his motorcycle crashed head on with a pickup, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.

The man was driving his motorcycle east on Burleigh Avenue in Bismarck when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed the center line into the westbound lane of traffic, authorities said.

A pickup driven by Danny Privatsky, 66, Bismarck, was westbound on Burleigh Avenue. Privatsky attempted to avoid the motorcycle but struck it in the westbound lane shortly before 7 p.m.

The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. His name will be released after family is notified. He was not wearing a helmet, the Highway Patrol said.

Privratsky was not hurt.

This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

