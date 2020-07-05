Bismarck motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

A 28-year-old Bismarck man died Saturday evening after his motorcycle crashed head on with a pickup, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving his motorcycle east on Burleigh Avenue in Bismarck when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and crossed the center line into the westbound lane of traffic, authorities said.
A pickup driven by Danny Privatsky, 66, Bismarck, was westbound on Burleigh Avenue. Privatsky attempted to avoid the motorcycle but struck it in the westbound lane shortly before 7 p.m.
The motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. His name will be released after family is notified. He was not wearing a helmet, the Highway Patrol said.
Privratsky was not hurt.
This crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!