The Friends Of the Rail Bridge on Thursday filed an appeal with the Burleigh County District Court in a bid to save the 140-year-old Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

The North Dakota Department of Water Resources in late April issued two state permits that gave Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway the last regulatory permissions it needed to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River between the two cities.

The permits that Water Resources had been considering for months were sovereign land permits. One was for the construction of a new bridge and one was for the removal of the existing bridge.

FORB is appealing the granted permits. The group also will seek to get a declaratory judgment action, according to Bill Delmore, a Bismarck attorney who filed the appeal. A declaratory judgment action is a request to the court to decide legal rights and responsibilities. A decision by the court would be binding but not enforceable.

“It answers questions without litigation," State Court Administrator Sally Holewa said. "It’s quicker and faster than going to trial.”

FORB previously indicated it’s considering a lawsuit to try to save the existing bridge but said it needed to first exhaust its potential administrative remedies, including seeking rejection of the sovereign lands permits.

In its appeal, FORB argues that Water Resources issued the permits prior to receiving approval from the North Dakota State Historic Board and without adequately considering law regarding the potential effects of the proposed project. The preservation group also argues that questions regarding the state's ownership of the bridge and the riverbed underneath were not adequately considered, despite evidence the group says it submitted.

BNSF spokeswoman Amy McBeth said the company is “dismayed by the appeal of such an important private infrastructure project benefiting North Dakota’s major industries and the nation’s supply chain.”

“BNSF Railway will vigorously defend the project and permits, including our ownership of our railroad bridge over the river. We will be responding through the appropriate process,” she said.

BNSF Railway and contractors have begun clearing trees and removing dirt, among other activities, on both sides of the river. The railroad will be installing fencing in the working area and encourages people to avoid the project area. Trails will be inaccessible at times.

The bridge is part of the congressionally designated Northern Plains National Heritage Area and is eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The preservation group envisions a pedestrian bridge tourism attraction but hasn’t said how it would be funded. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost at just under $7 million.

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge, as long the existing one is maintained. Members believe a studied-but-rejected alternative — building a new structure 92.5 feet upstream — would have been feasible. The railroad disputes that, saying financial, logistical and environmental reasons precluded that option.

The railroad maintains that the aging bridge needs to be replaced with a modern structure for safety and efficiency reasons. The U.S. Coast Guard after a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan concluded the bridge “is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.”

Federal officials determined the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge. Side-by-side bridges in the river channel would result in a floodplain rise, according to the Coast Guard.

FORB has repeatedly brought into the question ownership of the bridge, believing that the bridge could be owned by the state. BNSF has called FORB’s state-ownership argument “legally absurd.” The railroad maintains it holds a clear title to the bridge.

FORB has said the question of who owns the bridge has stopped private foundations from committing. The group believes the bridge is state property and that it could not be removed without approval from the State Historical Board. The board in March passed a resolution expressing support for preserving the bridge but noting that it does not have authority or expertise to determine ownership.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in March informed the board that he does not believe it has the authority under state law to stop demolition of the bridge because the structure “has always been owned privately.”

FORB did not immediately respond to the Tribune’s request for comment.