Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC board votes to oppose proposed recreation center

The Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC has voted to oppose the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District's proposed $114.5 million recreation center and the half-cent sales tax increase that would pay for most of it.

The Chamber EDC's 13 board members who were present voted 8-5 on April 29 not to support the proposal, which Bismarck residents will decide during the June election. The business organization has more than 1,300 members.

"Over the past few months, the Chamber EDC has held multiple meetings with our membership and Bismarck Parks & Recreation to discuss the project," President Brian Ritter said in a statement. "Ultimately, the board felt the timing simply wasn't right to ask voters whether or not to approve a tax increase given the potential (and as of yet unknown) impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on our community's economy."

Bismarck city commissioners in January voted unanimously to place the issue on the June ballot. The tax would expire when bonds financing up to $108 million for the project were paid off. Parks and Recreation has projected construction of the recreation center at about $114.5 million -- between a "low cost" estimate of $108 million and a projected "high cost" of $120 million -- with up to 10% of the cost raised through private donations.