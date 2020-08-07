Bismarck man convicted of murdering infant daughter sentenced to life

“It’s a heartbreaking story in many ways,” Hagerty said.

The judge said in handing down the life sentence that there is “no possibility of rehabilitation” for Rivera-Rieffel as he has shown “no remorse” for his daughter throughout the process.

Defense attorney Kent Morrow said in court that he intends to file an appeal for his client. He told the Tribune after the sentencing that "The issues that I’d like to be on the appeal are that the evidence is circumstantial, so there's no evidence to tie Mr. Rivera to any particular cause of death and there was no evidence that any particular instrument or weapon or anything like that caused her death."

Lawyer said during the trial that the infant had multiple head injuries including skull fractures and brain hemorrhages, and that Rivera-Rieffel caused the child's death either by striking, shaking or applying “crushing force.” Morrow during the trial said the state didn’t produce a weapon and had no witnesses.

Morrow told the Tribune that he would have liked to use a "creative approach" with Rivera-Rieffel's sentence that would "take into account not only what he was just convicted of but what he has to offer for the future."

"I recommended that he serve 25 years before being eligible for parole," he said. "Then it’d be up to the parole board to decide if he needed to be rehabilitated even longer than that."

