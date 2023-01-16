Bismarck extends homeless initiative; annual North Dakota homeless count set

The Bismarck City Commission has extended a public-private campaign to raise money to help address some of the root causes of crisis homelessness.

Separately, officials later this month will be conducting a count of the homeless around North Dakota, including in the Bismarck area.

The city launched the Better Bismarck text-to-give campaign late last year in an effort to help address addiction and mental health issues that can lead to homelessness. The city will match donations dollar-for-dollar using up to $17,396 it received through a multidistrict lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The campaign raised more than $12,000 in private donations during a six-week pilot program announced in late November.

The City Commission last week voted to continue accepting donations in an effort to raise additional money. People wishing to contribute can text “BetterBis” to 801801, or go to https://donorbox.org/better-bismarck.

The application period for organizations seeking to receive funds through the effort will open April 1 and close May 1. Funds will be awarded on June 1.

“We need to be sure to get this done,” City Commissioner Steve Marquardt said. “These are citizens in our community, and opioids are a sore upon every community around the country.”

Homeless count

The North Dakota Homeless Continuum of Care "Point in Time" count is set for Wednesday, Jan. 25, according to the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.

It will encompass all 53 counties, as well as cities, towns and unincorporated areas, along with the American Indian reservations that share geography with the state. More information is at https://ndcontinuumofcare.org.

“The data gathered ... is used to identify strengths and service gaps, increase public awareness, measure progress, and assist local entities with system planning and responses,” agency Executive Director Dave Flohr said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires an annual count of sheltered homeless, and a count of unsheltered homeless every two years. North Dakota's Continuum of Care conducts both counts annually.

“Strong regional engagement is required for a successful count,” state Continuum of Care Chair Beth Larson-Steckler said. “An area lead coordinates the volunteers to ensure the information collected from service providers is clean and current while law enforcement, health care and other providers work together to identify persons who are unsheltered.”

Last January's count estimated 158 homeless people in the Bismarck-Mandan area -- 120 sheltered and 38 unsheltered, according to Program Coordinator Shawnel Willer.