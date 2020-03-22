Bismarck city staff proposing to reduce parking requirements

City staff have proposed the revisions to “ensure that new development projects are neither under- or over-parked,” Wollmuth said in a statement.

“Parking spaces are expensive. And our hope is to rightsize these parking lots so we don’t have more parking than we need and we don’t have less parking than we need, and we have a nice balance of the appropriate number of parking spaces per business,” Wollmuth told the Tribune.

About 22% of all variance requests since 2014 have been regarding off-street parking, many of which the city approved, according to Wollmuth.

“The variances tell us really what we need to change and how our community is changing, and what we should be doing to help our community grow and develop,” she said.

City staff also are proposing a change in requirements for buildings containing multiple housing units, known as multifamily residential housing.

Currently a multifamily residential housing unit is required to keep 1 ½ parking spaces for every one bedroom unit and one space for a one-room apartment, known as an efficiency unit. Two-bedroom units are required to have two parking spaces, and all units with more than two bedrooms are required to have 2 ½ parking spaces.