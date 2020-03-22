Bismarck city staff proposing to reduce parking requirements

Bismarck city staff are proposing to reduce the number of parking spaces that businesses, office buildings and apartment buildings are required to provide based on their size.
City officials say the proposed revisions reflect changes in society, and a downtown business leader says they could give a boost to the area.
Retail businesses must provide one parking space per 250 square feet of building, while office buildings are required to provide one parking space per 300 square feet of building, according to Acting Director of Community Development Kim Lee. City staff are proposing to decrease those parking requirements by 20%.
The matter is to come before the planning and zoning commission on Wednesday. If passed, it will be forwarded to the city commission for a final vote in April.
The city commission in 2015 approved lowering parking requirements for shopping malls, including Kirkwood Mall and Gateway Mall, by 25%. That led to commercial development on unused parking space, according to Jenny Wollmuth, a city planner.
“Since we’ve done that, you see what has changed at Kirkwood Mall," she said during a recent public hearing. "We have Lucky’s 13, Caribou (Coffee), Panera (Bread). It’s very evident now that the way that we shop and the way that we live is much different, and we don’t need to have those big seas of parking lots. So it’s great to be able to redevelop those.”
Bismarck has had parking and loading requirements in its code since 1953, when it passed an ordinance that it has changed periodically.
“People are walking more. Some people are using ride-share and other different modes of transportation,” Wollmuth said.
City staff also are proposing to reduce parking requirements by an additional 10% for buildings containing a mix of housing units and business or office space, known as mixed-use buildings.
There are no parking requirements for bicycle parking in Bismarck. The proposed changes will allow the use of a parking space to park five bicycles instead -- as long as it doesn’t exceed 10% of parking spaces in a lot.
“If you have 10 parking spaces ... you can actually provide nine and five bicycle spots, instead,” Lee said.
The proposal also would expand the downtown parking zone, an area where property owners and businesses aren’t required to provide off-street parking.
“It’s just a little easier for us to administer and easier for people to know what’s required of them and what would not be in this case,” Wollmuth told the Tribune.
The proposal also would allow owners who have 100 feet of street frontage adjacent to their property to count the street frontage toward their off-street parking requirements -- as long as the street frontage isn’t “encumbered” with a driveway or a fire hydrant, or if the property is along a collector or arterial roadway, Lee said.
City staff have proposed the revisions to “ensure that new development projects are neither under- or over-parked,” Wollmuth said in a statement.
“Parking spaces are expensive. And our hope is to rightsize these parking lots so we don’t have more parking than we need and we don’t have less parking than we need, and we have a nice balance of the appropriate number of parking spaces per business,” Wollmuth told the Tribune.
About 22% of all variance requests since 2014 have been regarding off-street parking, many of which the city approved, according to Wollmuth.
“The variances tell us really what we need to change and how our community is changing, and what we should be doing to help our community grow and develop,” she said.
City staff also are proposing a change in requirements for buildings containing multiple housing units, known as multifamily residential housing.
Currently a multifamily residential housing unit is required to keep 1 ½ parking spaces for every one bedroom unit and one space for a one-room apartment, known as an efficiency unit. Two-bedroom units are required to have two parking spaces, and all units with more than two bedrooms are required to have 2 ½ parking spaces.
City staff have used half a parking space in parking requirements to help calculate the total parking space required for an entire apartment building, instead of calculating per unit. Under the proposed requirements, they are hoping to round some of the parking requirements down.
If the proposal is approved by city commissioners, Bismarck would require one parking space for one-bedroom units and one-room apartments, and two parking spaces for two-bedroom units and above.
“If your apartment unit is required in an ordinance to provide three spaces per unit and now it changed to only one, hopefully that savings can then be transferred on to the renter, or the buyer,” Wollmuth said.
The city formed a stakeholder group that included engineers, realtors, developers and city staff to help draft the proposal. It also includes the mayor, a planning and zoning commissioner and a Bismarck Board of Adjustments member.
Kate Herzog, CEO of the Downtown Business Association, said the proposed changes will complement goals to increase housing downtown.
"Generally, there are a group of professionals that maybe don't own as many cars, or are living a bit smaller or are working downtown, and they may choose other methods to commute," Herzog said. "Obviously, there will be some parking still provided, but not having to provide so much, I think, will be extremely important."
Reach Andy Tsubasa Field at 701-250-8264 or andy.field@bismarcktribune.com.