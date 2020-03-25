Bismarck City Commission votes to send nonessential staff home with pay amid virus outbreak

He added: "Many are not able to work for a great number of reasons -- school’s closed, no day care, no remote access available, no work available for them to do at this time. Again, it is critical to get this group sent home without fear of not getting paid."

Funds to pay all nonessential employees are included in the 2020 budget, Hunke said at the meeting. For part-time employees working under 23 hours, there is a section of the budget for each department addressing their pay, but the amount varies among departments, he said.

Hunke presented the request after receiving a report from McConnell, the human resources director, who met with Fargo city officials. Fargo also ordered its nonessential employees to stay home and continues to pay them from its budget.

Bismarck Commissioner Nancy Guy said she is skeptical whether the laid off part-time city employees would qualify for unemployment benefits.

Hunke responded that he's "not sure what's going to come down our way from the federal stimulus packages."

Guy said there are about 50 part-time employees working fewer than 23 hours a week who don't work at the Bismarck Event Center.