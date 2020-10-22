Bismarck City Commission requires staff to wear masks

The Bismarck City Commission on Thursday approved updated COVID-19 guidelines for city staff that makes masks mandatory when social distancing isn't possible.

The new guidelines were recommended Wednesday by the City Board of Health, which is composed of city commissioners. City Administrator Keith Hunke at the board meeting Wednesday asked that staff be required to wear masks. Hunke said that discussion at a meeting of department directors Wednesday had turned to leading by example with masks.

City Attorney Jannelle Combs said at Thursday's special commission meeting that the new guidelines could help reduce employee health insurance costs from COVID-19 as well as the city's liability. She also said employees and city operations have been impacted by the coronavirus, though she did not elaborate.

Under the updated guidelines, employees in city buildings must wear masks when interacting with the public but can remove them when they are finished and back at their workstations. Staff also must wear masks in areas open to the public as well as common areas not open to the public such as hallways and stairwells, and when they are within 6 feet of another person at any time.