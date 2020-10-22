Bismarck City Commission requires staff to wear masks

The Bismarck City Commission on Thursday approved updated COVID-19 guidelines for city staff that makes masks mandatory when social distancing isn't possible.
The new guidelines were recommended Wednesday by the City Board of Health, which is composed of city commissioners. City Administrator Keith Hunke at the board meeting Wednesday asked that staff be required to wear masks. Hunke said that discussion at a meeting of department directors Wednesday had turned to leading by example with masks.
City Attorney Jannelle Combs said at Thursday's special commission meeting that the new guidelines could help reduce employee health insurance costs from COVID-19 as well as the city's liability. She also said employees and city operations have been impacted by the coronavirus, though she did not elaborate.
Under the updated guidelines, employees in city buildings must wear masks when interacting with the public but can remove them when they are finished and back at their workstations. Staff also must wear masks in areas open to the public as well as common areas not open to the public such as hallways and stairwells, and when they are within 6 feet of another person at any time.
If city staff has to enter a private building, they have to wear masks and should try to keep a distance of 6 feet from others. If multiple people are in the same car and cannot keep a distance of 6 feet, they have to wear masks.
Staff working outside do not have to wear a mask as long as 6 feet of distance from others can be maintained during the entire interaction.
The requirement does not apply to members of the public who enter city buildings.
The commission voted 4-1 in favor of the updates, with Commissioner Mark Splonskowski voting no. Splonskowski said Wednesday that he is against mask mandates because he feels they infringe on people's freedoms.
The commission did not discuss how the requirement will be enforced.
City administration reduced the capacity of public meeting rooms to fall within the ND Smart Restart "orange/high risk" guideline of 25% capacity or 50 people maximum after Gov. Doug Burgum moved Burleigh County from "yellow/moderate risk" to orange last week, Hunke said Wednesday. The capacity of the Tom Baker Meeting Room, where city commission meetings typically take place, has been reduced by two seats.
The commission will discuss a citywide mask mandate at its meeting Tuesday. The City Board of Health on Wednesday night voted 4-1 to have city staff draft a potential citywide mandate.
Since July, Burleigh and Morton counties have been a COVID-19 hot spot in North Dakota. Burgum formed the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force in response, and the group recommended that local governments enact mask mandates in response to a spike in cases in September. The Morton County Commission voted against a mandate, the Bismarck City Commission discussed a mandate but did not vote on one, and the commissions for Mandan and Burleigh County did not discuss a mandate after the other two entities did not pass one.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
