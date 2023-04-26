The Bismarck City Commission has updated the city's water rate structure after nearly two months of deliberation.

Some residents have complained about the system that's been used since 2019, saying their water bills are too high, particularly during the summer lawn-watering season. Others have said it has deterred lawn watering and led to unsightly brown lawns.

The changes approved Tuesday will affect water and sewer charges beginning with May utility bills.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to implement a four-tier structure for single-family residences and to increase water minimum charges. Commissioner Greg Zenker was the dissenting vote, insisting that a flat rate structure is the most fair.

“My main objective was to make sure that people aren't scared to water,” he said.

Commissioners who voted for the four-tier structure had different reasons for their decision.

Mayor Mike Schmitz said he favored the tier structure because a flat rate would increase monthly bills for average water users and benefit people who are watering in excess of what they need.

Commissioner Mike Connelly said a single-family home that uses eight units of water would pay roughly $180 more per year under the flat rate than under the four-tier structure.

“The one-rate system expects more out of people that have less means,” he said.

Commissioner Anne Cleary concurred.

"Like Commissioner Connelly said -- making sure that it is affordable for the people who are using limited water but need it as a resource," she said.

Sewer fees will be charged based on seasonal averaging with the goal of stabilizing sewer prices.

Monthly water bills have two components -- a flat minimum fee customers pay to be connected to the city’s water and sewer system, and a fee based on usage.

The commission decided to update the minimum fee based solely on an updated cost of service -- the bigger the meter size, the bigger the minimum fee. All but 2% of single family residences have a three-quarter or 1 inch meter. The flat fee for each is $13.37 and $18.82, respectively.

Usage-based fees are split into three categories; single-family residences, multifamily residences and nonresidential units.

Residential water bills will be calculated through a tier system, with every tier that a household passes -- as more units are used -- increasing its rate. One unit is equivalent to 748 gallons. Roughly 50% of the residential bills each year are under eight units.

The current five-tier system charges $1.51 per unit for residences that use under four units, and $8.10 per unit for residences that use over 24 units.

The new four-tier structure will charge residences that use under eight units $1.75 per unit, residences that use nine to 16 units $4.79 per unit, residences that use 17-24 units $6.16 per unit, and residences that use over 24 units $7.86 per unit.

The average single family home with a three-quarter inch meter that uses eight units will see its monthly water consumption charge drop about $1.70, and the average single family home with a 1 inch meter that uses eight units will see its monthly water consumption charge drop about $2.

Homes with a three-quarter inch meter that use under four units of water -- the tier being eliminated in the new rate system -- will see their water consumption charge rise by $2.70 a month, while a single-family household with a 1 inch meter that uses 23 units will see its monthly water consumption charge drop $8.80.

Multifamily units will see a 50 cent per-unit increase and nonresidential units will see an increase of $1.08 per unit used. These changes mean a 23% and 36% increase, respectively. There is no tier system for those categories.

Bismarck Public Works, which is responsible for maintaining the city’s infrastructure, laid out 12 options for adjusting the water and sewer portion of utility bills. The department recommended changes to balance the cost of service against revenue.

Before the 2019 change, Public Works was charging residential homes $2.54 million less than the cost to serve them annually. It also was charging multifamily and commercial properties $2.13 million more than what it cost to serve them annually, according to city data.