Bars, restaurants met with changes, smaller crowds on first night back

“The bars closed a day before my birthday and (the coronavirus) ruined my 21st birthday. So now I am celebrating,” Pittman said. “I’m having fun because I can celebrate my birthday because I don’t want to hide in quarantine anymore.”

Across the room, Jacob Berg, 23, a Dickinson State University student working in Bismarck, sat drinking with his roommates.

“It is kind of weird because usually this bar is a little more packed at this time, and all the tables are kind of separated, blackjack tables are kind of pushed back, but it does feel good to kind of (return to) somewhat of a normalcy I guess,” Berg said.

Two blocks from Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse, about 30 people were inside The Elbow Room’s main hall. Some customers said they were told to be seated while ordering drinks and to not stand around tables. Almost everybody in the area was seated at its spaced-out tables.

Bismarck resident Brian Erickson, 23, joined three other friends at a table in the middle of the room.

“It was nice to meet people and be with friends again, but at the same time, it was still kind of weird because we were sitting there all awkward and, 'Can we do this and can we do that?'” Erickson said about his experience following health guidelines at another bar.