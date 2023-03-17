The woman killed Thursday in a head-on collision south of Mandan was identified Friday as Sandra Kraft, 69, Bismarck.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Melissa Kilzer, 46, Bentley, was driving north on Highway 6 about 6 miles south of Mandan when her Ford Expedition crossed the center lane. The vehicle collided head on with a southbound Honda CRV driven by Kraft, authorities said. The road was covered with snow and ice at the time of the crash, which was about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Both drivers were transported to Sanford Hospital, where Kraft was pronounced dead. Kilzer suffered serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation.