Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: What's the connection between the novel coronavirus and the thymus gland? A friend of ours who is a doctor says it's probably what keeps young kids from getting so sick. I've never even heard of the thymus. What does it have to do with coronavirus?

Dear Reader: From the earliest days of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the data revealed a puzzling disparity. Older adults were at increased risk of grave illness when infected with the virus, but children seemed to have a certain level of protection. And while it has since become clear that children can indeed become seriously ill if they become infected, they do so at far lower rates than adults. The reasons for this are still being investigated, but some researchers have recently suggested the role of the thymus gland as a possible factor.

If you place your finger at the notch at the top of your breast bone and draw a vertical line downward a few inches, you've traced the location of your thymus. It's made up of two roughly triangular lobes, which sit behind the breastbone and between the lungs. The thymus has several functions, but perhaps its most important role is to help produce the cells that will become T-lymphocytes, or T-cells. (The "T" stands for thymus-derived.) These are white blood cells that protect the body from bacteria, fungi, viruses and other pathogens.