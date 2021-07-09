Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: I had a hard time after my son was born. I'd had postpartum depression with my first child, so I knew what was happening. But when my husband started having issues, our doctor said postpartum depression happens to men, too. How? I thought it had to do with hormones.

Dear Reader: Postpartum depression is the severe emotional and mental struggle some women undergo in the weeks and months after giving birth. This includes feelings of anxiety, sadness, hopelessness, exhaustion, worthlessness and guilt. It's different from what is sometimes referred to as the "baby blues" in that postpartum depression is more severe and long-lasting.

You're correct that postpartum depression is linked to the complex hormonal shifts that occur after giving birth. However, the changes to sleep, social life, daily routine, responsibility and finances that accompany the arrival of a new baby also play a role. And it turns out that these seismic shifts affect the partner who did not give birth as well. In this case, the condition is more accurately referred to as postnatal depression. (The word "partum" refers to having given birth, while the word "natal" describes something associated with birth.)