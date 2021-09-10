Ask the Doctors

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our ongoing discussion about the COVID-19 vaccine. We're tackling two topics that generate a lot of mail: potential allergies to vaccine ingredients, and the future of booster shots.

-- We continue to hear from a number of readers who want to receive the vaccine but are concerned about an allergic reaction.

"The advice always says not to get the vaccine if you're allergic to any of the ingredients," a reader said. "How in the world is one to know? I finally found that both Pfizer and Moderna use polyethylene glycol or polypropylene glycol, but it turns out that there are no tests to know if you're allergic to those."

The reader is correct that it's difficult to know if you're allergic to the so-called "filler" ingredients in a vaccine. These are the non-medicinal parts of the vaccine in which the active ingredients are suspended. However, both polyethylene glycol and polypropylene glycol are common fillers that are used in numerous medications, as well as in many vaccines. Anyone who has tolerated other vaccines in the past faces only a minuscule risk with the COVID vaccines.