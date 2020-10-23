Ask the Doctors

When the ability of the heart to pump blood throughout the body declines, it results in swelling due to a buildup of fluid in the tissues, which is known as edema. This swelling is often first observed in the feet, ankles and lower legs. As congestive heart failure advances, fluid often builds up in the abdomen and within the lungs. Fluid buildup in the tiny sacs of the lungs, known as alveoli, reduces the surface area needed for oxygen exchange. This contributes to shortness of breath, as well.

As the flow of blood to the body slows down, fatigue becomes increasingly common. At the same time, the brain responds by directing the heart to beat faster. This can result in the sensation of a racing or throbbing heart, and may also contribute to feeling weak and dizzy. The patient may begin to have trouble with balance and become weak enough that they have trouble walking, or even getting out of a chair or bed. As blood flow throughout the body slows down, it triggers a number of chemical changes. These can lead to cognition changes, mental lapses, confusion, memory loss and feeling disoriented.