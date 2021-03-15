Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: Our neighbor was diagnosed with cancer in his right eye. It's called ocular melanoma. I don't want to bother him or his wife with a lot of questions, but I'd like to know more about the disease. Can you explain about risk factors and symptoms? How common is it? I thought melanoma was a skin cancer.

Dear Reader: Ocular melanoma is what is known as a primary intraocular cancer. That means that the disease begins within the eye itself. It's a rare type of cancer that occurs most often in adults, and it affects only 5 or 6 out of every 1 million people each year. It can occur at any age and in people of all races, but it tends to be more common in those with lighter skin and eye color.

You're correct that we're most accustomed to hearing about melanoma in connection to skin cancer. However, the root of the word derives from melanocytes, which are cells that produce and contain the pigment known as melanin. These cells are found both in the skin and the eyes and, depending on their density and distribution, lend each their specific color. The word "oma" denotes swelling, tumor or other abnormal growth. Melanoma, therefore, refers to cancers that begin in the melanocytes.