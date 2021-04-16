Ask the Doctors

Here's the good news: Now that your daughter is able to turn herself over unaided, her brain has developed enough that she will shift position should she experience any problems with breathing. The National Institutes of Health recommend -- and we agree -- that you should continue to start her out on her back when she's going down for a nap or for the night. Should she turn over during her sleep, it's fine -- you don't need to reposition her on her back.

There are a few other simple precautions you can take to ensure a safe and comfortable sleep environment for your infant. First, make sure she's lying on a firm mattress with a fitted sheet. Don't cover her with loose bedding, such as a sheet, blanket or quilt. Instead, dress her in just enough sleep clothing to keep her comfortable throughout the night. Although she may need to fall asleep with her favorite pillow or stuffed toy, once she's nodded off, keep her bed clear of them and other soft objects.

Overheating has been suspected to play a role in SIDS, so it's important that your baby's bedroom remain at a comfortable temperature. If your sleeping baby's chest feels hot to the touch, or if they're sweating, they may be too warm. To stave off potential problems, it's recommended that babies sleep in their parents' bedroom -- in their own crib or bassinet, not in the parental bed -- until they're at least 6 months old.

