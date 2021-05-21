Ask the Doctors

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to another yes-we're-still-talking-about-the-vaccines column. Your questions on the topic continue to fill our mailbox, and we'll keep answering as many as we can.

-- We have heard from a number of readers with weakened immune systems or who are living with immune system disorders such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and HIV. They are asking if it's safe for them to get the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that this group of people can get vaccinated with the same caveats as the general population -- that they have not had an allergic reaction to other vaccines, and they are not allergic to the ingredients of the coronavirus vaccine. (These are available at the FDA website, FDA.gov.) Due to their impaired immune systems, however, not everyone in this category will have a robust response to the vaccine. It's important to continue protective behaviors -- masks and distancing -- when in public and among people outside of the immediate circle.