Ask the Doctors

This is all important because colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death for both men and women in the U.S. And, yet, when it's caught early, it's also highly curable. Screening for the cancer can take several forms. These include sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy and at-home fecal tests. The specific type of test that someone needs depends on their risk factors for developing the disease. Health data collected over the course of decades has found that Black adults, Native Americans and Alaska Natives have higher rates of colorectal cancer than the rest of the population. The reasons for this are not yet clear. People with a family history of the disease are at higher risk. So are people who are obese, who have diabetes and those with a history of smoking or alcohol abuse.