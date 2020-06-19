Ask the Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: After my last physical, my doctor said my lab tests show I've got prediabetes. What does that mean? Do I or don't I have diabetes?

Dear Reader: A diagnosis of prediabetes means that your blood sugar levels are elevated beyond the normal range, but are not yet high enough to be considered Type 2 diabetes. And the key word here is "yet." Prediabetes is a clear warning sign by the body that, without certain lifestyle changes, you run the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Sometimes also referred to as adult-onset diabetes, Type 2 diabetes is a condition in which the body loses the ability to respond to insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas. Insulin's job is to move glucose from the blood into the cells, where it is used for energy.

When someone has diabetes, it means that glucose builds up in the blood. A high level of blood glucose causes a range of damage over time, including decreased immune function and harm to the nerves, eyes, heart and kidneys. In fact, diabetes is a leading cause of kidney failure that leads to dialysis or even the need for a transplant.