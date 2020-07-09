There are psychological harms as well. People who hoard often live with a profound sense of shame. And as you are experiencing, hoarding affects the family as well. It can cause relationships to become strained or impaired, and for many people who hoard, the disorder leads to social isolation.

It's important to understand that hoarding has nothing to do with being messy, lazy or indecisive. Instead, it's a mental health disorder. People who hoard struggle to decide when to throw something away. When faced with discarding or giving away their possessions, they experience great distress and anxiety. Researchers have linked hoarding to obsessive-compulsive disorder, or OCD, and to depression and anxiety disorders. Scans of hoarders asked to divide mail into "keep" and "discard" piles have shown spikes of activity in the emotional centers of the brain.

When it comes to helping someone with a hoarding disorder, persuasion, logic or arguments don't work. Neither does force. Instead, experts recommend beginning by clearly stating your concerns for the person's health and safety. Most hoarders know that something is wrong, and that their living situations are both peculiar and dangerous. Then, provide avenues of assistance. Some people find help with cognitive behavioral therapy, in which the individual is guided to identify and understand their thinking patterns, and then focus on gradual change. Individual therapy with a specialist in hoarding disorders can be helpful, as can group therapy, which allows the person to see they are not alone. You can find more information and resources at the Anxiety and Depression Association of America's website, at adaa.org.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0