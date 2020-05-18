Ask the Doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Doctor: After three planned children and one unexpected (but much-loved) arrival, my wife and I think a vasectomy is a good idea. What will happen? How permanent is a vasectomy?

Dear Reader: A vasectomy is a safe and effective kind of birth control that works by disrupting the pathway that carries a man's sperm. This is done via a simple elective surgery in which the vas deferens, which are the two tubes that carry sperm from the testicles to the urethra, are cut or blocked. The procedure, which is usually performed by a urologist, is close to 100% effective, with just one or two pregnancies per 1,000 procedures. The surgery can be reversed, but the success rate of future pregnancies varies.

A vasectomy is done on an outpatient basis, either in the urologist's office or a surgery center. It's likely that your doctor will ask you to avoid blood-thinning medications in the week leading up to the surgery. These include non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin and ibuprofen, and also may include prescription drugs such as warfarin and apixaban. This is done to limit bleeding during the procedure. It's important to note that you should never stop taking prescription blood thinners without first consulting with your doctor.