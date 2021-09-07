Ask the Doctors

It's true that any type of restrictive diet can make it more challenging to get the full range of nutrients you need. For vegans, this means paying special attention to vitamin B12. It's essential to red blood cell production, plays a role in the health of nerve cells, and helps in DNA synthesis. Vitamin B12 is found almost exclusively in animal products, so vegans need to take steps to add it to their diets. This is easy because B12 is available as a vitamin supplement and is added to a wide range of fortified and enriched cereals and soy products. The same care must be taken in getting adequate protein, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids, iodine, zinc, iron and vitamin D. It may sound complex, but a healthful vegan diet just takes a bit more planning.

There's a lot of good news coming out of recent research into people who follow a plant-based diet. This includes a measurably lower incidence of cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, better blood glucose control, a lower rate of Type 2 diabetes, better blood pressure numbers, and lower rates of obesity in young adults.

It's important to note that these studies looked into healthful vegan diets. That means eating from a wide range of fresh, whole foods. The advice to steer clear of highly processed foods holds true for vegans. We think it could be useful for the three of you to meet with a registered dietitian to talk over the specifics of eating vegan. It will bolster your daughter's and granddaughter's understanding, and can help ease your concerns.

