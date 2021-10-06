Ask the Doctors

For those who are unfamiliar, post-traumatic stress disorder is a collection of symptoms that can develop after someone survives an extreme, dangerous or frightening incident. It can be a one-time event, such as a car accident or a physical assault, or it may be an ongoing high-stress situation, such as living or serving in a war zone. It is estimated that up to 20% of those who served in the military actions in Iraq and Afghanistan experience PTSD. People who develop the disorder often have unwanted thoughts or memories associated with the event. This can lead to a persistent undercurrent of anxiety or unease.

People living with PTSD often describe feeling numb, detached or separated from their emotions and unable to return to the rhythms of daily life. They may startle easily, have trouble with sleep, have repeated nightmares, feel unsafe in ordinary situations and experience depression. Treatment focuses on a mix of short- and long-term psychotherapy and the use of medications.

When it comes to your sister's reluctance to engage with you on the subject of PTSD, know that you're not alone. Some people associate a diagnosis of PTSD with being weak or damaged. Others worry that instead of helping, treatment might aggravate the trauma. Veterans who aren't ready to seek professional help may be willing to explore peer-to-peer support. A useful resource, which is part of the Department of Defense and offers free and confidential counseling to veterans and their families, is Military Onesource. You can find the group at militaryonesource.mil.

