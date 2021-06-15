Ask the Doctors

The researchers had 94 healthy men add a beverage sweetened with 80 grams of one of three different types of sugar to their regular diet. That's the equivalent of two cans of soda. Using radioactive tracers, they monitored the effect on levels of liver fat during the seven weeks of the study. No changes to fat accumulation were seen in the men drinking glucose, which is the simple sugar our bodies produce and use for energy. But the group whose drinks were sweetened with sucrose or with a liquid form of fructose had double the fat accumulation of the glucose group. This effect continued for 12 hours after their last sweetened drink. The takeaway is that the added sugars we find in so many of our foods may be adversely affecting us, often in ways we can't see or feel, and causing harm.