Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: Our sister saw her doctor because her chest felt "heavy," and he found fluid in her lung. Further tests showed lung cancer, which had already spread. She never coughed, and she quit smoking years ago. What are some of the symptoms of lung cancer?

Dear Reader: Although a cough can be an indication of lung cancer, it is not the only sign of the disease, and it doesn't appear in every case. Lung cancer can take years to develop; in its earlier stages, people may have no symptoms at all. When the disease does begin to make itself known, some of the symptoms can be unusual, and, thus, not immediately associated with lung cancer.

Let's start with a cough. It's one of the more common symptoms of lung cancer, and it appears in up to half of all patients. This can be a new and persistent cough that isn't associated with a cold or the flu, or it can be a chronic cough that gradually becomes worse. These coughs may be painful, and they may produce red or rust-colored phlegm or sputum, which indicates the presence of blood. Any time that you cough up blood -- whether it is bright red, which indicates new blood, or a darker hue, which signals old blood -- it's important to see a doctor.