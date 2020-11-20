Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctors: I had this scary episode happen where all of a sudden, it felt like the world wasn't real. My heart was racing and I thought I was going to pass out. The friend I was with said it was probably a panic attack. Is there any kind of treatment? I really don't want that to happen again.

Dear Reader: Not a day goes by in our practices without there being a discussion about anxiety or panic with at least one of our patients. In fact, the data collected by internet search engines shows that searches for the keywords "anxiety" and "panic," which began to rise in March, have surged in recent weeks. Considering the length of time we have all been dealing with the many uncertainties of life during the pandemic, as well as the social isolation that it has caused, it's not surprising that the rigors of this strange new normal are taking a psychological toll.

From what you described, it does sound like you had a panic attack. These often occur as an acute manifestation of anxiety. In addition to major life stresses such as a grave illness, job loss or the death of a loved one, people with a family history of anxiety disorders may be at increased risk of experiencing a panic attack.