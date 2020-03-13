Ask the Doctors

Hello, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. We're happy to report that you've kept our mailboxes full, so we'll dive right in.

Pet-related topics always get a lot of mail, and a recent column about a study into the health benefits of living with a dog was no different. A reader from Tulsa, Oklahoma, wrote to say that limited mobility need not be a barrier to canine companionship. "People who are physically unable to walk a dog outdoors can experience the joy provided by a pet and the other benefits of pet ownership, particularly with a small breed," she wrote. "They can be trained to use potty pads indoors. We recently adopted a 3-year-old rescue Chihuahua who quickly learned to use the potty pads. As I write this, my current 'favorite child' is right here beside me. Life is just better with a pet in your lap."

A reader from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, who volunteers at a local hospital with her therapy dog, wrote to say she sees the happiness that a dog imparts with every visit. "It's refreshing to read about how dogs make a difference in the healing process. I witness that emotion every time we visit," she wrote. "And, as you pointed out, the nurses, doctors and support staff all love interacting with the dogs as well."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tweak work habits