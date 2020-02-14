Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: Can you please explain the keto diet? A bunch of my friends are on it, but it seems like they're all doing it a different way.

Dear Reader: Your friends are among the millions of Americans who have jumped onto the keto bandwagon, making it the most popular diet in the United States right now.

The basic idea is simple: You cut carbohydrates to about 10% of your total food intake, typically fewer than 50 grams per day, and sometimes as low as 20 grams per day. This changes the way your body obtains energy. Instead of burning glucose, also known as blood sugar, your body is forced into Plan B -- burning stored fat. This is a metabolic state called ketosis. The name comes from compounds produced by the liver, known as ketone bodies, which the body burns for energy when glucose, its favorite energy source, is not available.

Any eating plan that causes this shift from burning glucose to burning stored fat is a ketogenic diet. You can check whether you are in ketosis with special test strips, available at your local drugstore, which detect the presence of ketones in your urine.