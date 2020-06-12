Ask the Doctors

It's important to note that for accurate sleep analysis, you need an overnight stay at a sleep lab. There, electrodes are placed on the face, scalp, chest and limbs to digitally collect and record a range of activities in both the brain and the body. The information that goes into analyzing your sleep includes breathing, physical motion, muscle tone, eye movement, heart rate and rhythms, and brain wave activity. Fitness trackers, by contrast, are limited to the motion and heart rate data that they are able to collect, which is then parsed by an algorithm. Sleep experts are concerned that someone with a sleep disorder who relies on the data from a fitness tracker may inadvertently be reassured that all is well. The flip side is that someone with no sleep problems at all may become worried about data that isn't necessarily accurate.