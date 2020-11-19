Ask the Doctors

Hello again, dear readers, and welcome back to our monthly letters column. Once again, a column about the challenges of dealing with toenail fungus has brought a bumper crop of mail, with many of you sharing home remedies. Although the evidence for these types of natural agents remains limited, some people do find them helpful, and the approaches readers have shared here are not harmful.

-- A reader from Napa, Calif., had success with a friend's approach. "I was plagued with this on both large toes, and several remedies, including Vicks VapoRub, didn't help," she wrote. "A friend recommended powdered Ajax cleanser, and that did the trick. A small amount on a nail brush used to scrub the affected nail every day was effective."

-- A reader from Newport News, Va., also followed a friend's advice. "I did everything I could to rid myself of the dreaded toenail fungus, and nothing helped. Then a friend suggested rubbing a capsule of vitamin E oil on my affected nails daily, and it worked!" she wrote. "Of course, it has taken awhile for the nails to grow out, but soon they looked normal again."

-- Several readers shared that, although various home remedies for toenail fungus yielded temporary improvement, it was only when they used a systemic antifungal medication prescribed by their doctors that they saw long-lasting results.