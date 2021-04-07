Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: My daughter had her gall bladder removed, and two months later she's still suffering from watery diarrhea. She even had to be hospitalized to restore her fluids. What does your gall bladder do? Are there lifestyle or dietary adjustments that could help?

Dear Reader: The gall bladder is a small, pouchlike organ that is located in the upper-right quadrant of the abdomen, just below the liver and next to the pancreas. When distended, the gall bladder is about the size and shape of a small pear. Its job is to store bile, a complex digestive fluid that is made and released by the liver.

One of the roles of bile is to break down fatty foods into smaller components, including fatty acids. This is so that fats, along with fat-soluble vitamins, can be readily absorbed in the small intestine during digestion. Bile also aids in the elimination of certain waste products. Each time you eat fatty foods, your gall bladder contracts and squeezes a bit of bile into the small intestine.