Both diets trigger a metabolic process known as ketosis, which occurs in the absence of adequate carbohydrates, the body's go-to energy source. It's a lot more complex than we have time for in this column, but the bottom line is that when in ketosis, the body burns stored fat for energy.

Due to widespread interest in paleo and keto diets, and because each restricts various foods with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, micronutrients and fiber, researchers are taking a closer look. Your mother is referring to a study published last summer in the European Journal of Nutrition. Scientists monitored the gut microbiomes of 45 people following the paleo diet, and compared them to a control group eating a balanced diet. After one year, the paleo group had significantly higher levels of a molecule known as TMAO (for fellow science nerds, that's trimethylamine N-oxide), a marker associated with heart disease. The diversity of the gut microbiomes of the paleo group was also adversely affected.

Given the restrictive nature of these diets, as well as their high levels of meat and saturated fats, the results of the study are not surprising. This particular research didn't look at the keto diet, but other studies have pointed to similar long-term health risks. In the short-term, however, we think low- and no-carb diets can be useful tools. We have seen this among our own patients, who use a low-carb approach to jump-start weight loss. We recommend that they minimize animal and saturated fats and instead focus on lean meats, seafood and plant-based fats, and then gradually transition to a well-rounded and sustainable diet.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0