Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: Supposedly it's bad to get a sunburn -- but honestly, it just happens sometimes. What is the best thing to do to treat it? Our grandmother always gets ice and rubs it on the burn, but that doesn't seem to make it go away.

Dear Reader: It's true that if you let your guard down when you spend time outdoors, it's all too easy to accidentally get a sunburn. We tend to associate sunburn with the warmer and sunnier days of summer; however, it can happen at any time of year, even on what seems like a cloudy day. Any time the sun is out, it's affecting your skin.

It's important to understand that sunburn is actually a skin injury. It occurs when melanin, a natural pigment that protects against the ultraviolet light in the sun's rays, becomes overwhelmed due to overexposure. The resulting damage to the skin leads to inflammation as the body's healing mechanisms race to the rescue.

Your grandmother's use of ice cubes may feel soothing, but they won't cure a sunburn. Unfortunately, nothing will: Once you're burned, the damage is done. All you can do is take steps to ease the immediate discomfort, and prevent further and subsequent burning in the future.