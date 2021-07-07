Ask the Doctors

Unlike COVID-19, though, there is no single diagnostic test for HPS. Instead, several blood tests are used to identify certain proteins that the body produces as it works to fight off the infection. It's also vital for doctors to know about any potential contact a patient had with rodent excrement. The information you shared about sweeping out the storeroom revealed that you might have been thus exposed. It gave your doctors an important clue as to what they were dealing with, and also helped to corroborate the HPS diagnosis.

HPS is a medical emergency. It has proven fatal in almost 40% of cases. Treatment focuses on managing individual symptoms and must begin as soon as possible. The infection causes the lungs to fill with fluid, so oxygen therapy is needed. In severe cases, patients are put on a ventilator. Intravenous fluid replacement, medications to raise blood pressure and dialysis to help the kidneys clear waste products from the blood are typically part of the treatment.

There is no vaccine against hantaviruses. However, taking precautions in rodent-infested areas can protect you. These viruses, which only live for about a week outside of the animal, are killed by most types of disinfectants, including detergents and bleach. When cleaning an area where rodents are known to live, wear a well-fitted N95 mask and gloves, and keep your body covered. In heavy infestations, it's best to call in pest control professionals. And if anyone ever develops flulike symptoms after being in a rodent-heavy environment, seek help immediately and let your doctor know of this exposure.

