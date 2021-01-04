Ask the Doctors

Dear Doctor: A few years ago, you had a column about why it's important to know CPR. My boyfriend took the Red Cross class, and he actually ended up helping someone once. But what about now, during the pandemic? Is it safe to give or get CPR?

Dear Reader: Considering that a main avenue of transmission of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is believed to be respiratory droplets from an infected person, your question about CPR is a timely one.

For anyone unfamiliar with CPR, which is short for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, it's an emergency procedure performed when someone's heart has stopped beating. This can occur for many reasons, including heart attack or cardiac arrest due to near-drowning, an extreme allergic reaction, asthma attack, smoke inhalation or poisoning. When initiated at the start of a medical emergency, CPR can double, or even triple, someone's odds of survival.